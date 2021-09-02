UrduPoint.com

FM Asks International Community To Continue Working With Afghan Govt

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Thu 02nd September 2021 | 02:43 PM

FM asks international community to continue working with Afghan govt

Shah Mahmood Qureshi has also stressed upon the importance of stabilizing the security situation in Afghanistan, preserving the peace, and preventing any mass exodus of refugees.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 2nd, 2021) Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi asked the international community to continue working with Afghanistan with positive messaging and constructive actions to avoid economic collapse in the war-torn country.

FM Qureshi also stressed upon the importance of stabilizing the security situation in Afghanistan, preserving the peace, and preventing any mass exodus of refugees.

He was addressing a joint press conference with his Dutch counterpart Sigrid Kaag in Islamabad on Wednesday night,

Qureshi asked the international community to remain conscious of humanitarian assistance and prevent an economic collapse in the war-ravaged country.

He said, “Evacuation has almost been done and we will facilitate further if there are some people to leave Afghanistan,”. He further stated that they were looking at the next phase that what kind of government is formed in Afghanistan, how inclusive it is and how we react to it.

Qureshi also said, “Both Pakistan and the Netherlands share convergence of views on many issues,”.

The Netherlands foreign minister said that an inclusive political settlement is vital for a stable and peaceful Afghanistan, pointing out that the Netherland is also keen to invest in Pakistan to assist job growth in the country.

Sigrid Kaag appreciated Pakistan for hosting a large number of Afghan refugees for several decades.

She said the European Union will hopefully put together a new strategy on how to deal with the possible risk and continue to build a counter-terrorism strategy to focus on humanitarian needs to ensure that requirements of the people of Afghanistan, women and girls, ethnic minorities, young men and women are met.

She also emphasised on finding ways to achieve the sustainable development agenda to be present and to continue to invest to avert future migration crisis.

Taking to Twitter, the Netherlands foreign minister said that her country will continue to work with their partners to secure the safe and free passage of their remaining nationals in Afghanistan.

“We also discussed the importance of an inclusive political agreement, continued support for the humanitarian needs of the people of Afghanistan, as well as for the refugee-hosting countries such as Pakistan,” she added.

She said that the Netherlands is grateful for Pakistan’s support in the recent evacuation operation from Kabul.

