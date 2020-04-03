UrduPoint.com
FM Asks UN For Restructuring Of Loans For Developing Nations

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Fri 03rd April 2020 | 03:19 PM

FM asks UN for restructuring of loans for developing nations

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi also apprises UN Chief about illegal moves of New Dehli in Occupied Kashmir, says India does not care about UN resolutions and international laws.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 3rd, 2020) Following Prime Minister Imran Khan, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi also took up the issue of loans here on Friday.

The Foreign Minister said that he asked the United Nations (UN) to restructure loans for developing countries. He also said that he apprised the secretary general of India’s nefarious designs about Occupied Kashmir, saying that New Delhi took steps in violation of UN resolutions and international laws.

He also talked to UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan to fight against the global pandemic.

He thanked the UAE for timely repatriation of Pakistani citizens from Dubai airport and appreciated the efforts of the UAE to curb the spread of the virus. During his conversation with his UAE counterpart, the Foreign Minister also took up with him the suggestion of PM Imran Khan for debt relief for developing countries and restricting of loans in order to create fiscal space required to save human lives and shore up economies.

The UAE Foreign Minister expressed sorrow over the loss of lives in Pakistan due to pandemic and considered the coordinated efforts to defeat the global pandemic.

