FM Asks World Community To Play Role For Afghanistan's Development

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 7 minutes ago Wed 08th September 2021 | 04:57 PM

Shah Mahmood Qureshi addressed virtually the ministerial meeting of Afghanistan's neighbors on day.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 8th, 2021) Foreign Minister, Shah Mahmood Qureshi has called for an enhanced international community's engagement to prevent a humanitarian crisis and economic meltdown in Afghanistan.

Addressing virtually the ministerial meeting of Afghanistan's neighbors on day, he said if a humanitarian crisis is prevented and economic stability is assured, then peace can be consolidated and a mass exodus precluded.

He said renewed diplomatic and international presence in the country would reassure the Afghan people.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said the urgent provision of humanitarian assistance, with UN and its various agencies playing a lead role, would reinforce the process of confidence-building.

The Foreign Minister hoped for an early stabilization of political situation in Afghanistan saying this will lead to normalcy. He stressed the new situation requires discarding old lenses, developing new insights, and proceeding with a realistic and pragmatic approach.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Afghanistan must be enabled to get through this testing time and realize its full potential to advance the common vision of a peaceful, stable, prosperous and inter connected region.

