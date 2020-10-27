UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FM Asks World To Notice India's Illegal Acts In Kashmir

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 27th October 2020 | 10:10 AM

FM asks world to notice India's illegal acts in Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2020 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Tuesday asked the international community to pressurize India to reverse its illegal course in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and restore the Kashmiris' fundamental human rights.

"Through the deployment of additional troops and an unprecedented media and communication blackout, occupied Jammu & Kashmir has been turned into the largest open prison in the world," the foreign minister said in his message on Kashmir Black Day.

Qureshi said on this day 73 years ago, Indian occupation forces entered Jammu and Kashmir in an attempt to subjugate the Kashmiri people.

"To this day, the brave people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK) have remained steadfast in their resolve to defy India and stand firm in their quest for the right to self-determination," he said.

On August 5, 2019, India took further illegal and unilateral steps to change the internationally recognized disputed status of IIOJK and alter the demographic structure of the occupied territory.

"Pakistan and the Kashmiris have categorically rejected this blatant travesty of law and justice. For over one year, the scale and impunity of the Indian government's human rights violations have increased manifold," he said He said the world community was calling India out on its tyranny and its façade as one of the world's so-called largest 'democracies' has been undeniably exposed.

"Pakistan calls for the urgent lifting of the military siege and media blackout, immediate stop to the violations of human rights of Kashmiri people, release of Kashmiri leaders and youth, and end to impunity granted to Indian occupation forces under draconian laws," he said.

Qureshi said, "We express complete solidarity with the people of IIOJK and assure our Kashmiri brothers and sisters that the Government and people of Pakistan remain shoulder-to-shoulder with them." "Pakistan will not relent in its support until the Kashmiris realize their legitimate right to self-determination in accordance with the United Nations Security Council resolutions," he said.

\932

Related Topics

Pakistan India World United Nations Shah Mehmood Qureshi Jammu August 2019 Media Government

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Oct 27, 2020 in Pakistan

1 minute ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

51 minutes ago

SDPW completes 4 markets in the Central Region at ..

8 hours ago

AED17.5 bn in credit facilities to non-residents i ..

9 hours ago

US reports 63,195 new cases of coronavirus, 380 de ..

9 hours ago

FAB reports AE7.3 bn in net profit for first nine ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.