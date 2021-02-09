UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FM Assures Chilean Counterpart Of Pakistan's All Possible Efforts To Trace Missing Mountaineers

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 09th February 2021 | 10:43 PM

FM assures Chilean counterpart of Pakistan's all possible efforts to trace missing mountaineers

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi Tuesday held telephonic conversation with his Chilean counterpart Andrs Allamand regarding the missing Chilean mountaineer Juan Pablo Mohr who was on the K-2 winter expedition

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2021 ) :Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi Tuesday held telephonic conversation with his Chilean counterpart Andrs Allamand regarding the missing Chilean mountaineer Juan Pablo Mohr who was on the K-2 winter expedition.

The Foreign Minister expressed his deep concern over the missing team of mountaineers and apprised the Chilean Foreign Minister of efforts being made by Pakistan to locate them, including a number of search flights by Pakistan Army Aviation helicopters amid challenging weather conditions over a treacherous terrain.

He assured the Foreign Minister of Chile that Pakistan would make all possible efforts to trace the missing heroes.

Acknowledging the search and rescue operation, Chilean Foreign Minister Andrs Allamand thanked the Government of Pakistan on behalf of the people of Chile and the family of Mr. Juan Pablo Mohr for assistance in the search operations.

During the call, the two Foreign Ministers also discussed bilateral relations and agreed to remain engaged in future both on bilateral and multilateral fora.

\932

Related Topics

Pakistan Weather Army Chile Family All Government

Recent Stories

Departments asked to clear dues in head of adverti ..

3 minutes ago

CDA generates Rs 32.27 mln revenue during last mon ..

3 minutes ago

Lahore High Court stops police from unduly harassi ..

3 minutes ago

Cabinet approves exemption of PPRA regulations for ..

3 minutes ago

US Senate Panel Approves EPA Administrator Nominee ..

10 minutes ago

US Judge Extends Order Temporarily Blocking Biden' ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.