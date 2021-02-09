Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi Tuesday held telephonic conversation with his Chilean counterpart Andrs Allamand regarding the missing Chilean mountaineer Juan Pablo Mohr who was on the K-2 winter expedition

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2021 ) :Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi Tuesday held telephonic conversation with his Chilean counterpart Andrs Allamand regarding the missing Chilean mountaineer Juan Pablo Mohr who was on the K-2 winter expedition.

The Foreign Minister expressed his deep concern over the missing team of mountaineers and apprised the Chilean Foreign Minister of efforts being made by Pakistan to locate them, including a number of search flights by Pakistan Army Aviation helicopters amid challenging weather conditions over a treacherous terrain.

He assured the Foreign Minister of Chile that Pakistan would make all possible efforts to trace the missing heroes.

Acknowledging the search and rescue operation, Chilean Foreign Minister Andrs Allamand thanked the Government of Pakistan on behalf of the people of Chile and the family of Mr. Juan Pablo Mohr for assistance in the search operations.

During the call, the two Foreign Ministers also discussed bilateral relations and agreed to remain engaged in future both on bilateral and multilateral fora.

