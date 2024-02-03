Open Menu

FM Attends Third Indo-Pacific Ministerial Forum In Brussels

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 03, 2024 | 09:47 PM

FM attends Third Indo-Pacific Ministerial Forum in Brussels

Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani attended the Third EU Indo-Pacific Ministerial Forum in Brussels at the invitation of the EU High Representative/Vice President for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2024) Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani attended the Third EU Indo-Pacific Ministerial Forum in Brussels at the invitation of the EU High Representative/Vice President for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell.

Speaking at the roundtable discussion on “Shared Prosperity, Economic Resilience, and Investments”, the Foreign Minister called for enhanced cooperation between Europe and its partners to confront global challenges, foster green partnerships, and to attain Sustainable Development Goals. Noting the rapid pace of technological change, he underlined the need to balance risk regulation with optimal utilization of technology for sustainable development.

The foreign minister called for opposing divisive geopolitical contestation that could further aggravate global and regional tensions. He added that restrictions on trade and investment, and new forms of protectionism were antithesis to the objectives of shared prosperity, sustainability, and inclusivity.

Foreign Minister Jilani also elaborated on Pakistan’s vision of connectivity and regional economic integration.

He introduced Pakistan’s Special Investment Facilitation Council as a renewed promise for fast-tracked, single-window facilitation of foreign investments in profitable ventures in key areas of agriculture, mining, energy, and Information Technology.

On the sidelines of the Indo-Pacific Ministerial Forum, the foreign minister met with the High Representative Josep Borrell; Belgian Foreign Minister Hadja Lahbib; Spanish Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares Bueno; and Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg.

The foreign minister also held meetings with senior EU officials, including Commissioner for Climate Action Wopke Hoekstra; Secretary General of the EU External Action Service Stefano Sannino; Special Envoy for the Promotion of Freedom of Religion or Belief outside the EU, Frans van Daele; and Special Envoy for Afghanistan Tomas Niklasson.

He also held a meeting with the Chair of the European Parliament’s Delegation for Relations with Countries of South Asia, MEP Nicola Procaccini.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Technology Europe Parliament Agriculture Brussels Van Asia Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Reforms of economy underway: Dr. Shamshad Akhtar

Reforms of economy underway: Dr. Shamshad Akhtar

2 minutes ago
 Caretaker PM satisfied at growing cooperation betw ..

Caretaker PM satisfied at growing cooperation between Pak, UAE businesses

2 minutes ago
 Waqar Mehdi, Shahi Syed discuss election matters

Waqar Mehdi, Shahi Syed discuss election matters

2 minutes ago
 Vote PML-N to power for development of country: Kh ..

Vote PML-N to power for development of country: Kh Asif

2 minutes ago
 Police conducts mock rehearsal for election

Police conducts mock rehearsal for election

37 minutes ago
 Minister promises world standard medical care at C ..

Minister promises world standard medical care at Children's Hospital

37 minutes ago
Commissioner orders Public Park completion in 12 h ..

Commissioner orders Public Park completion in 12 hours

37 minutes ago
 Kashmir issue must be resolved with UN resolutions ..

Kashmir issue must be resolved with UN resolutions: APHC leader

38 minutes ago
 Fans rejoice as Legend Nadeem’s Film ‘Dil Lagi ..

Fans rejoice as Legend Nadeem’s Film ‘Dil Lagi’ completes 50 years of its ..

38 minutes ago
 CS, IGP reviews election arrangements at Mardan, C ..

CS, IGP reviews election arrangements at Mardan, Charsadda, Nowshera

38 minutes ago
 MOFA Liaison Office in Lahore regrets inconvenienc ..

MOFA Liaison Office in Lahore regrets inconvenience to public

38 minutes ago
 CPO reviews security arrangements for elections

CPO reviews security arrangements for elections

38 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan