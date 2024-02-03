FM Attends Third Indo-Pacific Ministerial Forum In Brussels
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 03, 2024 | 09:47 PM
Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani attended the Third EU Indo-Pacific Ministerial Forum in Brussels at the invitation of the EU High Representative/Vice President for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2024) Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani attended the Third EU Indo-Pacific Ministerial Forum in Brussels at the invitation of the EU High Representative/Vice President for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell.
Speaking at the roundtable discussion on “Shared Prosperity, Economic Resilience, and Investments”, the Foreign Minister called for enhanced cooperation between Europe and its partners to confront global challenges, foster green partnerships, and to attain Sustainable Development Goals. Noting the rapid pace of technological change, he underlined the need to balance risk regulation with optimal utilization of technology for sustainable development.
The foreign minister called for opposing divisive geopolitical contestation that could further aggravate global and regional tensions. He added that restrictions on trade and investment, and new forms of protectionism were antithesis to the objectives of shared prosperity, sustainability, and inclusivity.
Foreign Minister Jilani also elaborated on Pakistan’s vision of connectivity and regional economic integration.
He introduced Pakistan’s Special Investment Facilitation Council as a renewed promise for fast-tracked, single-window facilitation of foreign investments in profitable ventures in key areas of agriculture, mining, energy, and Information Technology.
On the sidelines of the Indo-Pacific Ministerial Forum, the foreign minister met with the High Representative Josep Borrell; Belgian Foreign Minister Hadja Lahbib; Spanish Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares Bueno; and Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg.
The foreign minister also held meetings with senior EU officials, including Commissioner for Climate Action Wopke Hoekstra; Secretary General of the EU External Action Service Stefano Sannino; Special Envoy for the Promotion of Freedom of Religion or Belief outside the EU, Frans van Daele; and Special Envoy for Afghanistan Tomas Niklasson.
He also held a meeting with the Chair of the European Parliament’s Delegation for Relations with Countries of South Asia, MEP Nicola Procaccini.
Recent Stories
Reforms of economy underway: Dr. Shamshad Akhtar
Caretaker PM satisfied at growing cooperation between Pak, UAE businesses
Waqar Mehdi, Shahi Syed discuss election matters
Vote PML-N to power for development of country: Kh Asif
Police conducts mock rehearsal for election
Minister promises world standard medical care at Children's Hospital
Commissioner orders Public Park completion in 12 hours
Kashmir issue must be resolved with UN resolutions: APHC leader
Fans rejoice as Legend Nadeem’s Film ‘Dil Lagi’ completes 50 years of its ..
CS, IGP reviews election arrangements at Mardan, Charsadda, Nowshera
MOFA Liaison Office in Lahore regrets inconvenience to public
CPO reviews security arrangements for elections
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Caretaker PM satisfied at growing cooperation between Pak, UAE businesses2 minutes ago
-
Waqar Mehdi, Shahi Syed discuss election matters2 minutes ago
-
Vote PML-N to power for development of country: Kh Asif2 minutes ago
-
Police conducts mock rehearsal for election37 minutes ago
-
Minister promises world standard medical care at Children's Hospital37 minutes ago
-
Commissioner orders Public Park completion in 12 hours37 minutes ago
-
Kashmir issue must be resolved with UN resolutions: APHC leader38 minutes ago
-
CS, IGP reviews election arrangements at Mardan, Charsadda, Nowshera38 minutes ago
-
MOFA Liaison Office in Lahore regrets inconvenience to public38 minutes ago
-
CPO reviews security arrangements for elections38 minutes ago
-
Two proclaimed offenders arrested in Attock38 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Belarus celebrate 30 years of relations37 minutes ago