FM Azerbaijan arrives on two-day visit

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2024) Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov, on Wednesday, arrived here on a two-day official visit.

At the Islamabad International Airport, he was warmly received by Additional Foreign Secretary (Afghanistan and West Asia) Ahmed Naseem Warraich, Ministry of Foreign Affairs posted on X account.

Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov will call on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and hold extensive discussions with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, it was added.