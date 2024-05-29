Open Menu

FM Azerbaijan Arrives On Two-day Visit

Sumaira FH Published May 29, 2024 | 11:12 PM

FM Azerbaijan arrives on two-day visit

Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov, on Wednesday, arrived here on a two-day official visit

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2024) Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov, on Wednesday, arrived here on a two-day official visit.

At the Islamabad International Airport, he was warmly received by Additional Foreign Secretary (Afghanistan and West Asia) Ahmed Naseem Warraich, Ministry of Foreign Affairs posted on X account.

Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov will call on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and hold extensive discussions with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, it was added.

