UrduPoint.com

FM Bilawal Arrives In Vilnius On One-day Visit

Sumaira FH Published February 21, 2023 | 05:20 PM

FM Bilawal arrives in Vilnius on one-day visit

VILNIUS, Lithuania, 21 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2023 ) :Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday arrived here in the capital of Lithuania on a day-long visit.

Upon arrival in Vilnius, the foreign minister was received by senior Lithuanian officials, Pakistan Ambassador to Lithuania Dr. Khalid Hussain Memon, and other embassy staff.

The foreign minister during the visit will hold meetings with his Lithuanian counterpart and other senior officials.

Related Topics

Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Visit Vilnius Lithuania

Recent Stories

NAB seeks personal appearance of Imran Khan in Tos ..

NAB seeks personal appearance of Imran Khan in Toshakhana case

37 seconds ago
 SEC issues decision on investment lands in Sharjah

SEC issues decision on investment lands in Sharjah

6 minutes ago
 Dubai Chambers’ membership / 20% to 347,600 in 2 ..

Dubai Chambers’ membership / 20% to 347,600 in 2022

6 minutes ago
 Sharjah, Costa Rica explore trade and food securit ..

Sharjah, Costa Rica explore trade and food security collaboration

51 minutes ago
 Janhvi Kapoor writes heart-touching note in memory ..

Janhvi Kapoor writes heart-touching note in memory of her mother Sridevi

1 hour ago
 PTI demands appointment of new opposition leader a ..

PTI demands appointment of new opposition leader ahead of NAB Chief’s selectio ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.