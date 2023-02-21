FM Bilawal arrives in Vilnius on one-day visit

VILNIUS, Lithuania, 21 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2023 ) :Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday arrived here in the capital of Lithuania on a day-long visit.

Upon arrival in Vilnius, the foreign minister was received by senior Lithuanian officials, Pakistan Ambassador to Lithuania Dr. Khalid Hussain Memon, and other embassy staff.

The foreign minister during the visit will hold meetings with his Lithuanian counterpart and other senior officials.