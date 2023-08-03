FM Bilawal Bhutto Calls On Prime Minister
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2023 ) :Foreign Minister and Chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Thursday called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif here.
In the meeting, they held a consultation on the overall political situation in the country.
The foreign minister also apprised the prime minister of the matters pertaining to his ministry.