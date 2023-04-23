FM Bilawal Bhutto exchanges Eid greetings with his Iranian counterpart

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2023 ) :Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and his Iranian counterpart Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian held telephonic conversation and exchanged Eid greetings.

Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian congratulated Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on the occasion of Eid, said a statement issued by Bilawal House Media Cell here.

Talking to the Iranian Foreign Minister, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, congratulated the people of neighboring country Iran on Eid.

Bilawal Bhutto said that Pakistan welcomes normalization of diplomatic relations between Saudi Arabia and Iran.