FM Bilawal Bhutto Zardari To Offer Eid Prayers At Garhi Khuda Bux Bhutto

Muhammad Irfan Published April 21, 2023 | 09:00 PM

FM Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to offer eid prayers at Garhi Khuda Bux Bhutto

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2023 ) :Foreign Minister and Chairman Pakistan Peoples' Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari arrived Naudero (Larkana) Friday to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr.

He will offer Eid-ul-Fitr prayers along with Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, Speaker Sindh Assembly Agha Siraj Khan Durrani, and others at Garhi Khuda Bux Bhutto (Larkana).

After offering Eid prayers, he will also visit the mausoleum of former prime minister and slain PPP chairperson Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto and offer Fateha and place floral wreaths.

Besides, he will also visit the mausoleum of martyrs of Bhutto family in Garhi Khuda Bux Bhutto and offer fateha and placed floral wreaths on the graves.

PPP Chairman will also exchange Eid greetings with MNAs, MPAs, leader's, party workers, notables, office bearers and general public in Garhi Khuda Bux Bhutto and Bhutto House Naudero.

Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will also hold special meetings with party MNAs and MPAs at Naudero House.

Meanwhile, Martyr Benazir Bhutto and former President Asif Zardari's daughter Asifa Bhutto Zardari reached Naudero House to celebrate Eidul Fitr.

Asifa Bhutto Zardari will also meet workers and office bearers of PPP and its sisters organizations.

