UrduPoint.com

FM Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Urges For Concerted Efforts To Overcome Growing Global Food Crises

Umer Jamshaid Published May 19, 2022 | 01:44 PM

FM Bilawal Bhutto Zardari urges for concerted efforts to overcome growing global food crises

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has stressed upon the international community to work together with combined efforts to overcome the looming global food crises, impacting lives of millions of people across the globe

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2022 ) :Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has stressed upon the international community to work together with combined efforts to overcome the looming global food crises, impacting lives of millions of people across the globe.

Addressing a ministerial meeting on "Global Food Security" at the UN headquarters, the foreign minister said that the food crisis had no respect for borders, and no country could overcome it alone.

"Our only chance of lifting millions of people out of hunger is to act together, urgently and with solidarity. Ending hunger is within our reach. There is enough food in our world now for everyone, if we act together," he added.

Bilawal further cautioned that unless they solve this problem today, they might face the specter of global food shortages in the coming months.

"Global hunger levels are at a new high. In just two years, the number of severely food insecure people has doubled, from 135 million pre-pandemic to 276 million today.

More than half a million people are living in famine conditions � an increase of more than 500 percent since 2016," he added. He said that as they would discuss in the Security Council tomorrow, these frightening figures were inextricably linked with conflict, as both cause, and effect.

"If we do not feed people, we feed conflict," Bilawal added. The foreign minister suggested five urgent steps for governments, international financial institutions and others, to solve the short-term crisis and prevent long-term catastrophe. First, he said, they must urgently reduce the pressure on markets by increasing supplies of food and fertilizers. There should be no restrictions on exports, and surpluses must be made available to those most in need. But let's be clear: there was no effective solution to the food crisis without reintegrating Ukraine's food production, as well as the food and fertilizer produced by Russia and Belarus, into world markets -- despite the war, he added.

The foreign minister said Russia must permit the safe and secure export of grain stored in Ukrainian ports. Alternative transportation routes could be explored � even if they knew that by itself, they would not be enough to solve the problem. Russian food and fertilizers must have unrestricted access to world markets without indirect impediments.

"I have been in intense contact on this issue with the Russian Federation, Ukraine, Turkey, the US, the European Union and several other key countries. I am hopeful, but there is still a long way to go" he added.

The foreign minister said the complex security, economic and financial implications required goodwill on all sides for a package deal to be reached.

Second, he said, social protection systems needed to cover everyone in need, with the right combinations of food, cash and support for water, sanitation, nutrition, and livelihoods. "Which in turn means, third: finance is essential. Developing countries must have access to liquidity so that they can provide social protection to everyone in need.

International financial institutions need to step in with generous investments to prevent a global debt crisis," he emphasized.

The foreign minister said that there was no answer to the food crisis without an answer to the finance crisis. "Official Development Assistance is more necessary than ever. Diverting it to other priorities is not an option while the world is on the brink of mass hunger," he added.

Bilawal said the governments must bolster agricultural production and invest in resilient food systems that protect smallholder food producers.

Referring to the current high prices of fuel and fertilizers for the farmers, he said that governments must be able to support them with subsidies, and connect them to markets. "Fifth, humanitarian operations must be fully funded to prevent famine and reduce hunger," he opined.

The foreign minister said the humanitarian organizations have a proven track record of preventing famine, most recently in South Sudan and Yemen. "But they need resources. And those resources must be used for maximum good, by exempting humanitarian food purchases from taxes, sanctions, and other restrictions," he added.

The foreign minister said that they were closely monitoring the global food security outlook and using their convening power to push for immediate steps.

The Global Crisis Response Group on food, energy and finance was tackling the impact of the crisis on vulnerable people, identifying and pushing for solutions, he added.

The foreign minister sharing his personal experience said that the two weeks ago, he had visited the Sahel region of Africa, where he met families who did not know where their next meal was coming from. "Severe acute malnutrition � a wasting disease that can kill if left untreated � is rising. Farm animals are already dying of hunger, he added.

He said, the leaders told him that because of the war in Ukraine, on top of the other crises they faced, they feared this dangerous situation could tip into catastrophe. They were not alone. Citing another factor, the foreign minister said the climate emergency was another driver of global hunger. Over the past decade, 1.7 billion people have been affected by extreme weather and climate-related disasters.

The economic shock caused by the COVID-19 pandemic has compounded food insecurity, reducing incomes and disrupting supply chains, he said, adding an uneven recovery from the pandemic has already put many developing countries on the brink of debt default and restricted access to financial markets.

He said and now the Russian invasion in Ukraine was amplifying and accelerating all these factors; climate change, COVID-19, and inequality. "It threatens to tip tens of millions of people over the edge into food insecurity, followed by malnutrition, mass hunger and famine, in a crisis that could last for years," he added.

Between them,Ukraine and Russia produced almost a third of the world's wheat and barley and half of its sunflower oil.

Russia and Belarus are the world's number two and three producers of potash, a key ingredient of fertilizer.

In the past year, he said global food prices have risen by nearly one-third, fertilizer by more than half, and oil prices by almost two-thirds. Most developing countries lacked the fiscal space to cushion the blow of these huge increases. Many could not borrow because markets were closed to them. Those that were able to borrow were charged high interest rates that put them at risk of debt distress and default.

"If high fertilizer prices continue, today's crisis in grain and cooking oil could affect many other foods including rice, impacting billions of people in Asia and the Americas," he maintained.

Foreign minister Bilawal further said that high rates of hunger have a devastating impact on individuals, families, and societies."Children may suffer the lifetime effects of stunting. Millions of women and children will become malnourished; girls will be pulled from schools and forced to work or get married; and families will embark on dangerous journeys across continents, just to survive," he cautioned.

Related Topics

Africa Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Weather World United Nations Exports Ukraine Water Russia Turkey Yemen European Union Driver Oil Belarus Sudan May Women 2016 Market All From Wheat Top Asia Billion Million

Recent Stories

Scientists design aerial-aquatic robot, inspired b ..

Scientists design aerial-aquatic robot, inspired by remora fish

9 seconds ago
 PM announces 10 days national celebrations on Yau ..

PM announces 10 days national celebrations on Yaum-e-Takbeer: Marriyum

11 seconds ago
 Beijing reports 50 new confirmed local COVID-19 ca ..

Beijing reports 50 new confirmed local COVID-19 cases

12 seconds ago
 Two real brothers murdered in Bolan

Two real brothers murdered in Bolan

14 seconds ago
 Risk of dengue outbreak increases during monsoon s ..

Risk of dengue outbreak increases during monsoon season: DC

19 seconds ago
 Will continue to serve people even without cabinet ..

Will continue to serve people even without cabinet: Hamza

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.