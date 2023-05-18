UrduPoint.com

FM Bilawal Calls On Balochistan CM

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 18, 2023 | 06:10 PM

FM Bilawal calls on Balochistan CM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2023 ) :Chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari met with the Central President of Balochistan Awami Party (BAP), Chief Minister of Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo in Gwadar on Thursday.

During the meeting, they discussed matters of mutual interest including the political situation of the country and also condemned for the increase in political tension in the country and the politics of arson and violence.

In the meeting, both leaders said that the nation rejected negative politics and expressed satisfaction with the full confidence in the Pakistan Army and national security institutions.

The construction and development of Balochistan and the solution of the problems were also discussed in the meeting.

Chief Minister said that the development of Balochistan was not possible without the practical cooperation of the Federation saying that Balochistan was also facing a shortage of NFC award funds and the province's dues were not being paid by PPL.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) was giving importance to small provinces suffering from deprivation.

"I will talk to the prime minister and the relevant Federal ministers for the financial problems of Balochistan with the aim to address them for the interest of the province", he said.

