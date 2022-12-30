UrduPoint.com

FM Bilawal Congratulates New Chinese, Uzbek Foreign Ministers

Umer Jamshaid Published December 30, 2022 | 10:04 PM

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Friday congratulated Qin Gang on his appointment as the new Chinese foreign minister and Saidov Bakhtiarov as the acting foreign minister of Uzbekistan.

"Heartiest felicitations to H.E. Qin Gang on his appointment as the Foreign Minister of China," he wrote on Twitter.

The foreign minister said that he looked forward to working with Qin Gang towards taking the Pakistan-China All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership to even greater heights.

"Heartiest congratulations my dear brother Saidov Bakhtiarov on being appointed as Act. Foreign Minister of Uzbekistan," Foreign Minister Bilawal tweeted.

He recalled Saidov Bakhtiarov's warm hospitality during his visit to Samarkand.

"Looking forward to working together to strengthen Pak-Uzbek relations in diverse fields," the foreign minister remarked.

