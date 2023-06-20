FM Bilawal discusses tragic ferry disaster with Greek counterpart

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2023 ) :Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday said that he had a useful telephonic conversation with Foreign Minister of Greece Vassilis Kaskarelis and agreed to closely work together to facilitate Pakistanis in distress and for the identification and repatriation of retrieved bodies.

During the conversation, they discussed the tragic ferry disaster off the coast of Greece, the foreign minister posted on his Twitter handle.