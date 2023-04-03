FM Bilawal expresses condolences with family of martyr police head constable

UrduPoint.com

Sumaira FH Published April 03, 2023 | 11:23 PM

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2023 ) :Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Monday visited the residence of Head Constable Ghulam Abbas Leghari's residence, here, to express condolences to the bereaved family on the martyrdom of the said constable in the Karachi Police Office terrorist attack.

The foreign minister while meeting the martyred constable's brother Ghulam Rasool Leghari prayed for the departed soul and asked Allah to give courage and fortitude to the bereaved family to bear this loss.

On the occasion, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that "we are proud of our martyrs who have laid down their precious lives for the establishment of peace".

Aseefa Bhutto Zardari, President PPP Sindh Senator Nisar Amed Khuhro, MNA Khursheed Ahmed Junejo, Former Sindh Minister Suhail Anwar Siyal, Jameel Ahmed Soomro and other PPP leaders were also present on the occasion.

