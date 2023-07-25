FM Bilawal felicitates Wang Yi on his appointment as Chinese FM Wang Yi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2023 ) :Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday congratulated Wang Yi on his appointment as China's Foreign Minister.

On his Twitter handle, the foreign minister praised Wang Yi as 'an astute and seasoned diplomat' with whom he had the distinct pleasure of interacting twice in last year.

"I'm confident that under his watch our all-weather strategic cooperative partnership would grow from strength to strength," he further added.