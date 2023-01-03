UrduPoint.com

FM Bilawal, FM Retno Marsudi Exchange Views On Bilateral Ties, Global Issues

Umer Jamshaid Published January 03, 2023

FM Bilawal, FM Retno Marsudi exchange views on bilateral ties, global issues

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and his Indonesian counterpart Retno Marsudi on Tuesday exchanged views on the bilateral ties and global issues of mutual interest including Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2023 ) :Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and his Indonesian counterpart Retno Marsudi on Tuesday exchanged views on the bilateral ties and global issues of mutual interest including Afghanistan.

On his Twitter handle, the foreign minister said that it was a pleasure talking to the foreign minister of Indonesia.

During a telephonic conversation, the foreign minister appreciated Indonesia for its solidarity, continued support for the flood affectees and climate-resilient Pakistan.

They also reaffirmed their commitment to strengthen Pak-Indonesia relations and work together for women's rights and empowerment, the foreign minister further posted in his tweet.

More Stories From Pakistan

