FM Bilawal For Close Pakistan-Iran Cooperation On Afghanistan Matters

Muhammad Irfan Published July 22, 2022 | 10:24 PM

FM Bilawal for close Pakistan-Iran cooperation on Afghanistan matters

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Friday underscored the importance of close cooperation between Pakistan and Iran on matters relating to Afghanistan, including refugee management, regional security, and institutional mechanisms

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2022 ) :Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Friday underscored the importance of close cooperation between Pakistan and Iran on matters relating to Afghanistan, including refugee management, regional security, and institutional mechanisms.

He reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to a peaceful, stable, prosperous and connected Afghanistan.

The foreign minister was talking to Iran's Special Representative to the President on Afghanistan, Hassan Kazemi Ghomi, who called on him here, a press release issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

He highlighted Pakistan's provision of humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan, including recent relief efforts in wake of the devastating earthquake in eastern Afghanistan on 22 June 2022.

The foreign minister also reiterated the importance of continued constructive engagement and practical cooperation with the Interim Afghan Government in order to promote the objective of sustainable peace and security in the region.

On bilateral ties, he expressed Pakistan's keen desire to further strengthen relations with Iran, which are rooted deep in common faith, shared history, and cultural affinities.

The foreign minister highlighted the importance of regular exchanges to advance economic and trade relations, energy cooperation, regional security and connectivity.

Special Envoy Hassan Kazemi Ghomi noted that Iran associated high importance to its relations with Pakistan.

He appreciated the constructive role played by Pakistan in Afghanistan and underscored that peace and stability in Afghanistan were essential pre-requisites for the region's long-term stability and prosperity.

Earlier, the Iranian Special Representative met his Pakistani counterpart Ambassador Mohammad Sadiq, where both sides discussed the evolving situation in Afghanistan, highlighted the importance of pursuing continuous and practical engagement, and reviewed various trade and connectivity initiatives in the region.

