FM Bilawal Holds Talks With UN Chief On Several Issues, Including Afghanistan

Sumaira FH Published March 11, 2023 | 06:35 PM

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari discussed a broad range of issues with United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, including Afghanistan, when he met him at the UN Headquarters in New York on Friday afternoon

The two leaders agreed on the importance of a peaceful and stable Afghanistan, a press release issued by the Pakistan Mission said.

The Foreign Minister expressed concern on the situation in Afghanistan and outlined Pakistan's efforts to facilitate humanitarian assistance and promote stability, including support for the UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Muhammed's visit to Afghanistan and efforts to reverse the recent restrictions against women's education and work imposed by the Afghan Interim Government.

According to the press release, the UN chief deeply appreciated Pakistan's role as Chair of the OIC and its successful conclusion of its Chairmanship of the oi the Group of 77 (developing countries) and China.

He also lauded Pakistan's active participation at the multilateral forums, including at the United Nations, and decades-long hosting of Afghan refugees.

On his part, the Foreign Minister appreciated the Secretary-General's efforts for reform of the international financial architecture which aims to reduce the financial hardships of the developing countries who are particularly struggling to overcome the triple crisis of food, fuel and finance and assured him of Pakistan's full support.

He also thanked the Secretary-General for his strong advocacy for Pakistan in the aftermath of the catastrophic floods when the UN chief visited Pakistan.

FM Bilawal expressed deep appreciation for the support extended by the Secretary-General for the Women in Islam Conference, on the occasion of International Women's Day March 8, and the commemoration of International Day to Combat Islamophobia in the UN General Assembly on Friday.

