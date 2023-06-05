UrduPoint.com

FM Bilawal Hopeful Of Stronger Pakistan-Iraq Cooperation In Future

Muhammad Irfan Published June 05, 2023 | 02:10 PM

FM Bilawal hopeful of stronger Pakistan-Iraq cooperation in future

BAGHDAD, Jun 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2023 ) :Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Monday expressed the hope that bilateral cooperation between Pakistan and Iraq would strengthen in the future.

The foreign minister, addressing a joint press stakeout with his Iraqi counterpart, Dr. Fuad Hussein said that both the countries enjoyed decades old ties as they always supported each other in the hour of need.

The foreign minister, who arrived here on a three-day visit from Jordan, on the second leg of two-nation tour.

Bilawal told the media that every year, a huge number of Pakistani pilgrims visit Iraq to pay respects at Ziaraat.

Earlier, both the foreign ministers held a meeting and discussed matters to boost bilateral ties between their countries.

During the meeting, the two sides agreed to enhance relations between Pakistan and Iraq in diverse and multidimensional areas including diplomatic ties.

During his stay in Iraq, Bilawal will hold meetings with the political leadership of the country.

He will lay the foundation-stone of the Pakistan embassy besides visiting Ziaraat.

Related Topics

Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Iraq Visit Media From

Recent Stories

Shahid Kapoor says he lived with ‘two spoons, a ..

Shahid Kapoor says he lived with ‘two spoons, a plate’ before getting marrie ..

25 minutes ago
 Asad Umar dismisses any association with Tareen gr ..

Asad Umar dismisses any association with Tareen group

40 minutes ago
 Uruguay, South Korea reach Under-20 World Cup semi ..

Uruguay, South Korea reach Under-20 World Cup semifinal

41 minutes ago
 Pak-China trade via overland routes will strengthe ..

Pak-China trade via overland routes will strengthen ties: FM

1 hour ago
 PM, JUI-F President, Minister for Communications d ..

PM, JUI-F President, Minister for Communications discuss political situation

1 hour ago
 ADNIC joins Emirates Nature-WWF, Environment Agenc ..

ADNIC joins Emirates Nature-WWF, Environment Agency to launch nature-themed esca ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.