FM Bilawal in Riyadh on two-day official visit to Kingdom

The Foreign Minister will hold meeting with Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council.

RIYADH: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 10th, 2022) Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on a two-day official visit to the Kingdom.

During the visit, he will co-chair the Joint Sub-Committee meeting of the Political and Security pillar of the Saudi-Pakistan Supreme Coordination Council alongside his Saudi counterpart.

He will also have interaction with the local media and Saudi dignitaries.

The Foreign Minister's visit will further deepen Pakistan’s engagement with Saudi Arabia for enhancing mutually beneficial cooperation between the two brotherly countries.