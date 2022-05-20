UrduPoint.com

FM Bilawal Invites Pakistan-US Congressional Caucus To Visit Pakistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 20, 2022 | 03:40 PM

FM Bilawal invites Pakistan-US Congressional Caucus to visit Pakistan

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2022 ) :Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari while thanking US Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee (D-TX), for her keen interest in strengthening Pakistan-US ties, invited her and the Congressional Caucus to visit Pakistan.

In a meeting with her here Thursday, on the sidelines of 'Global food Security Call for Action' and the Security Council's open debate on 'Maintenance of International Peace and Security Conflict and Food Security, the foreign minister also lauded Congresswoman Jackson for her outstanding leadership of the US Congressional Pakistan Caucus.

The congresswoman appreciated the vision of Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for advancing Pakistan-US relations.

Appreciating the work of the congresswoman, the foreign minister said that she was the greatest advocate of Pakistan-US relations.

He said that he would pursue engagement with the US and soon visit Washington DC to unlock the true potential of the bilateral ties.

He noted that ties between Pakistan and the US had cemented through enhanced interaction and exchanges between the leadership, parliamentarians, students and people to people contacts.

Foreign Minister Bilawal and the congresswoman discussed cooperation in climate change, CT, humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan and ease of travel between Pakistan and the US.

The foreign minister said that Pakistan was committed to promoting entrepreneurship and protecting women rights and democracy. Congresswoman Jackson said that she would fully support the foreign minister's endeavors and continue to highlight Pakistan's efforts for women empowerment, fostering democracy and stability.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Washington Democracy Visit Jackson Women

Recent Stories

LHC seeks reply on petition against Hamza's appoin ..

LHC seeks reply on petition against Hamza's appointment as Punjab CM

6 minutes ago
 Infinix all geared up to take the lead with all ne ..

Infinix all geared up to take the lead with all new NOTE 12 series!

49 minutes ago
 Man killed over monetary dispute

Man killed over monetary dispute

47 minutes ago
 Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2021-22)

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2021-22)

47 minutes ago
 Minor boy electrocuted in kasur

Minor boy electrocuted in kasur

51 minutes ago
 Moscow Not Eyeing Arranging Lavrov's Visit to Japa ..

Moscow Not Eyeing Arranging Lavrov's Visit to Japan in Light of Destructive Step ..

51 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.