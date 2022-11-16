UrduPoint.com

FM Bilawal, Iranian Counterpart Reiterate Resolve To Further Cooperation In All Areas Of Mutual Interest

Sumaira FH Published November 16, 2022 | 06:58 PM

FM Bilawal, Iranian counterpart reiterate resolve to further cooperation in all areas of mutual interest

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Wednesday spoke to Iranian Foreign Minister Amir-Abdollahian

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2022 ) :Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Wednesday spoke to Iranian Foreign Minister Amir-Abdollahian.

The two leaders held discussions on recent developments in the region, noted with satisfaction the positive trajectory in bilateral relations, and reiterated joint resolve to further cooperation in all areas of mutual interest, Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a tweet.

Related Topics

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Foreign Office All

Recent Stories

5 wagons of freight train derails near Rohri

5 wagons of freight train derails near Rohri

4 minutes ago
 IGP visits IDEAS 2022

IGP visits IDEAS 2022

5 minutes ago
 KP police notifies transfer of police officers of ..

KP police notifies transfer of police officers of Hazara

5 minutes ago
 82 complaints received through Qeemat App redresse ..

82 complaints received through Qeemat App redressed

5 minutes ago
 LUH MS for providing treatment facilities to patie ..

LUH MS for providing treatment facilities to patients despite doctor's strike

5 minutes ago
 UK Regulator May Obligate Social Media to Disclose ..

UK Regulator May Obligate Social Media to Disclose Algorithms - CEO

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.