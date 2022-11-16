- Home
FM Bilawal, Iranian Counterpart Reiterate Resolve To Further Cooperation In All Areas Of Mutual Interest
Sumaira FH Published November 16, 2022 | 06:58 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2022 ) :Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Wednesday spoke to Iranian Foreign Minister Amir-Abdollahian.
The two leaders held discussions on recent developments in the region, noted with satisfaction the positive trajectory in bilateral relations, and reiterated joint resolve to further cooperation in all areas of mutual interest, Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a tweet.