UrduPoint.com

FM Bilawal, Iranian Counterpart Reiterate Resolve To Further Cooperation In All Areas Of Mutual Interest

Faizan Hashmi Published November 16, 2022 | 11:52 PM

FM Bilawal, Iranian counterpart reiterate resolve to further cooperation in all areas of mutual interest

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has expressed strong desire of the Government of Pakistan to enhance bilateral cooperation with Iran in diverse areas, including trade, energy and connectivity, cultural contacts and people-to-people links

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2022 ) :Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has expressed strong desire of the Government of Pakistan to enhance bilateral cooperation with Iran in diverse areas, including trade, energy and connectivity, cultural contacts and people-to-people links.

The foreign minister spoke to his Iranian counterpart, Hossein Amir Abdollahian, the Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press release on Wednesday.

The two leaders also exchanged views on the recent developments in the region and underscored the desirability of continued high-level engagement between the two countries in the interest of promoting peace and development.

The foreign minister condemned the recent terrorist attack on a shrine in Shiraz province of Iran and reiterated Pakistan's solidarity with the Iranian people.

Both leaders agreed to maintain regular contact.

Related Topics

Pakistan Attack Terrorist Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Foreign Office Iran Shiraz Government

Recent Stories

Djokovic 'very happy' with visa allowing him to pl ..

Djokovic 'very happy' with visa allowing him to play Australian Open

5 seconds ago
 Poland says blast likely caused by Ukraine missile ..

Poland says blast likely caused by Ukraine missile in accident

7 seconds ago
 EU vows $1 billion package for climate resilience ..

EU vows $1 billion package for climate resilience in Africa

10 seconds ago
 Milley says Russia Did Not Take Call When He Attem ..

Milley says Russia Did Not Take Call When He Attempted Phoned After Poland Explo ..

11 seconds ago
 US, Allies Believe Ukraine Needs Integrated Air, M ..

US, Allies Believe Ukraine Needs Integrated Air, Missile Defense System - Milley

3 minutes ago
 Musk testifies at trial over his $50 bn Tesla comp ..

Musk testifies at trial over his $50 bn Tesla compensation

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.