FM Bilawal, Iranian counterpart reiterate resolve to further cooperation in all areas of mutual interest

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2022 ) :Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has expressed strong desire of the Government of Pakistan to enhance bilateral cooperation with Iran in diverse areas, including trade, energy and connectivity, cultural contacts and people-to-people links.

The foreign minister spoke to his Iranian counterpart, Hossein Amir Abdollahian, the Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press release on Wednesday.

The two leaders also exchanged views on the recent developments in the region and underscored the desirability of continued high-level engagement between the two countries in the interest of promoting peace and development.

The foreign minister condemned the recent terrorist attack on a shrine in Shiraz province of Iran and reiterated Pakistan's solidarity with the Iranian people.

Both leaders agreed to maintain regular contact.