FM Bilawal, Iraqi Leadership Agree To Further Enhance Bilateral Cooperation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 05, 2023 | 05:31 PM

FM Bilawal, Iraqi leadership agree to further enhance bilateral cooperation

ISLAMABAD, Jun 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2023 ) :Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and President of Iraq Dr Abdul Latif Jamal on Monday appreciated the trajectory of bilateral relations between the two countries and agreed to expand mutually beneficial cooperation.

Pakistan and Iraq enjoyed close and cordial relations based on mutual respect and shared values, they noted during a meeting held in Baghdad, the Foreign Office Spokesperson posted on her Twitter handle.

Separately, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also called on Prime Minister of Iraq Mohammed Shia Al Sudani and conveyed best wishes to the leadership and the people of Iraq.

They agreed to further strengthen the multidimensional cooperation and to cement the brotherly ties between Pakistan and Iraq.

Earlier, the foreign minister arrived in Iraq on an official visit from June 5 to June 7.

