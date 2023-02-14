FM Bilawal launches global 'Automation of Power of Attorney'

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2023 ) :Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday launched global "Automation of Power of Attorney" to facilitate overseas Pakistanis with the provision of automated attestation services at their doorsteps.

In a ceremony held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the foreign minister said that the future belonged to technology and its utilization would ensure enhanced performance, better service delivery and transparency.

He expressed confidence that the launch of the initiative would help the country's foreign missions in enhancing the consular services.

The automation of power of attorney was initially launched in November 2021 as a pilot project in ten Pakistan Missions'/Sub-Missions' in the United States and the United Kingdom. Now this service will be available to all the Pakistani Diaspora living abroad globally.

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar, Parliamentary Secretary for Foreign Affairs Syed Hussain Tariq, Secretary Foreign Affairs Dr.

Asad Majeed Khan and Chairman National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) Dr. Muhammad Tariq Malik, also attended the ceremony.

The foreign minister described the launch as the realization of a major initiative to facilitate overseas Pakistanis and congratulated all those who worked hard to help make the project a reality.

He also lauded National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) for its latest tech initiatives in the past.

Automation for attestation/legalization of Power of Attorney had been a longstanding demand of the Overseas Pakistanis and will facilitate those who have to travel long distances from different cities and far-off places to the Missions. This automated system will reduce costs and minimize hassle by providing attestation services at the doorstep.