UrduPoint.com

FM Bilawal Launches Global 'Automation Of Power Of Attorney'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 14, 2023 | 08:37 PM

FM Bilawal launches global 'Automation of Power of Attorney'

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday launched global "Automation of Power of Attorney" to facilitate overseas Pakistanis with the provision of automated attestation services at their doorsteps

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2023 ) :Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday launched global "Automation of Power of Attorney" to facilitate overseas Pakistanis with the provision of automated attestation services at their doorsteps.

In a ceremony held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the foreign minister said that the future belonged to technology and its utilization would ensure enhanced performance, better service delivery and transparency.

He expressed confidence that the launch of the initiative would help the country's foreign missions in enhancing the consular services.

The automation of power of attorney was initially launched in November 2021 as a pilot project in ten Pakistan Missions'/Sub-Missions' in the United States and the United Kingdom. Now this service will be available to all the Pakistani Diaspora living abroad globally.

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar, Parliamentary Secretary for Foreign Affairs Syed Hussain Tariq, Secretary Foreign Affairs Dr.

Asad Majeed Khan and Chairman National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) Dr. Muhammad Tariq Malik, also attended the ceremony.

The foreign minister described the launch as the realization of a major initiative to facilitate overseas Pakistanis and congratulated all those who worked hard to help make the project a reality.

He also lauded National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) for its latest tech initiatives in the past.

Automation for attestation/legalization of Power of Attorney had been a longstanding demand of the Overseas Pakistanis and will facilitate those who have to travel long distances from different cities and far-off places to the Missions. This automated system will reduce costs and minimize hassle by providing attestation services at the doorstep.

Related Topics

Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Technology Hina Rabbani Khar National Database And Registration Authority (NADRA) United Kingdom United States November All From

Recent Stories

45th board meeting of Recep Tayyip Erdogan Hospita ..

45th board meeting of Recep Tayyip Erdogan Hospital Trust held

2 minutes ago
 Additional CS constitutes Cell to address people's ..

Additional CS constitutes Cell to address people's complaints

2 minutes ago
 Biden Announces Sale of More Than 200 US-Made Boei ..

Biden Announces Sale of More Than 200 US-Made Boeing Planes to Air India - State ..

2 minutes ago
 US Has No Evidence That Aerial Objects Were Gather ..

US Has No Evidence That Aerial Objects Were Gathering Intelligence For Other Cou ..

2 minutes ago
 DG IAEA due to visit Pakistan on Feb 15-16: FO

DG IAEA due to visit Pakistan on Feb 15-16: FO

9 minutes ago
 Pak Pharma & Healthcare Expo to open on Wednesday

Pak Pharma & Healthcare Expo to open on Wednesday

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.