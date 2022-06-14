FM Bilawal leaves for Iran on two-day official visit

(@Abdulla99267510)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 14th, 2022) Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has left for Iran on a two-day official visit.

During his stay, the Foreign Minister will hold talks with the Iranian leadership on the entire spectrum of bilateral relations.

He will hold delegation level talks with his Iranian counterpart and discuss ways and means to further bolster bilateral relations.

Both Pakistan and Iran are celebrating seventy five years of establishment of diplomatic ties this year.

Bilawal Bhutto is on foreign visits since the day he assumed the charge and is enjoying his career as a foreign minister. Earlier, he visited the US and China. He also Turkey along with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

