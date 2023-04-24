UrduPoint.com

FM Bilawal Leaves For Karachi After Celebrating Eid In Naudero

Sumaira FH Published April 24, 2023 | 04:10 PM

FM Bilawal leaves for Karachi after celebrating Eid in Naudero

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2023 ) :Foreign Minister (FM) and Chairman Pakistan People's Party(PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari alongwith Aseefa Bhutto Zardari left for Karachi from Naudero House on Monday after celebrating Eidul Fitr.

During his visit, he also addressed the Eid Milan party at Naudero house, on Sunday night.

The gathering was attended by the Bibi Aseefa Bhutto Zardari, President PPP(Women Wing) Pakistan, Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Faryal Talpur, President PPP Sindh Senator Nisar Ahmed Khuhro, Federal Minister Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah, Senator Jam Mehtab Dahar, Member of National Assembly (MNA) Khursheed Ahmed Junejo, MPA Suhail Ahmed Siyal, Aijaz Leghari, MPAs, MNAs, Prominent cities of the area, workers and party leaders.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Asif Ali Zardari National Assembly Faryal Talpur Provincial Assembly Khursheed Ahmed Visit Milan Naudero Women Sunday From Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Arabian Travel Market&#039;s 30th edition focuses ..

Arabian Travel Market&#039;s 30th edition focuses on technology with 54.7% more ..

3 minutes ago
 Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant’s Unit 2 back onlin ..

Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant’s Unit 2 back online to provide continuous clean ..

48 minutes ago
 Judicial Department in Abu Dhabi receives French J ..

Judicial Department in Abu Dhabi receives French Judicial School Delegation

1 hour ago
 Over 200 students from 24 countries to participate ..

Over 200 students from 24 countries to participate in NYUAD Hackathon for Social ..

2 hours ago
 Dubai Customs continues goods clearance services 2 ..

Dubai Customs continues goods clearance services 24/7, 365 days a year

2 hours ago
 DEWA CEO receives CEO of Etihad Water and Electric ..

DEWA CEO receives CEO of Etihad Water and Electricity

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.