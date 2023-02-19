UrduPoint.com

FM Bilawal Meets Leaders At Munich 'Security Conference'

Published February 19, 2023

FM Bilawal meets leaders at Munich 'Security Conference'

MUNICH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2023 ) :Minister for Foreign Affairs Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Saturday held meetings with foreign ministers and leaders of different countries at the Munich Security Council in Germany and discussed matters of mutual interest.

The minister met his Saudi counterpart Faisal Bin Farhan Al Saud and the two pledged to increase bilateral cooperation in diverse fields.

Bilawal said Pakistan highly valued its brotherly relations with Saudi Arabia. He also held a meeting with Foreign Minister of Finland Pekka Haavisto as the two sides agreed to take forward relations in sectors of education, trade and climate change. Moreover, Bilawal welcomed the decision of Finland to re-open its embassy in Islamabad.

Besides, the minister met with Vice President and Foreign Minister of Jordan Ayman Al Safadi and they agreed to expand bilateral ties and high-level contacts between the two countries.

He also met Foreign Minister of Malta Dr Ian Borg and they expressed determination to promote relations in areas of information technology, health, tourism and start-ups through the 'Joint Technical Commission'.

He had a meeting with Chief of International Crisis Group Dr Comfort Ero and they concurred to adopt a coordinated strategy to resolve issues being faced by humanity.

The minister also held discussions with US Senator Lindsey Graham, and other members of Congress as they talked about issues of climate change and the challenges faced by humanity.

