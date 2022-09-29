FM Bilawal meets Senator Robert Menendez in Washington DC

(@Abdulla99267510)

The Foreign Minister said magnitude of the disaster necessitated sustained and long term cooperation.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 29th, 2022) Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari held a meeting with Chairman US Senate Foreign Relations Committee Senator Robert Menendez in Washington DC on Thursday.

Expressing appreciation for the US assistance flood relief, the Foreign Minister said magnitude of the disaster necessitated sustained and long term cooperation.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said the flood crisis provided an opportunity to Pakistan to build back better, greener and resilient infrastructure. Given the huge investment required, he said Pakistan views the US as an important partner in this task.

Chairman Menendez assured of his support in enabling Pakistan to overcome this challenge.

He also praised Pakistani diaspora's role in strengthening Pakistan-US ties.

Meanwhile, talking to Ranking Member of Senate Foreign Relations Committee Senator James Risch, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said Pakistan needs much more to recover from the devastating floods.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari noted that the US Congress has historically stood by Pakistan in natural disasters and urged continuing cooperation.