UrduPoint.com

FM Bilawal Meets Senator Robert Menendez In Washington DC

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 29, 2022 | 11:42 AM

FM Bilawal meets Senator Robert Menendez in Washington DC

The Foreign Minister said magnitude of the disaster necessitated sustained and long term cooperation.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 29th, 2022) Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari held a meeting with Chairman US Senate Foreign Relations Committee Senator Robert Menendez in Washington DC on Thursday.

Expressing appreciation for the US assistance flood relief, the Foreign Minister said magnitude of the disaster necessitated sustained and long term cooperation.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said the flood crisis provided an opportunity to Pakistan to build back better, greener and resilient infrastructure. Given the huge investment required, he said Pakistan views the US as an important partner in this task.

Chairman Menendez assured of his support in enabling Pakistan to overcome this challenge.

He also praised Pakistani diaspora's role in strengthening Pakistan-US ties.

Meanwhile, talking to Ranking Member of Senate Foreign Relations Committee Senator James Risch, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said Pakistan needs much more to recover from the devastating floods.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari noted that the US Congress has historically stood by Pakistan in natural disasters and urged continuing cooperation.

Related Topics

Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Asif Ali Zardari Senate Flood Washington Congress From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 September 202 ..

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 29th September 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 29th September 2022

2 hours ago
 US Military Official Denies US Involvement in Nord ..

US Military Official Denies US Involvement in Nord Stream Pipeline Sabotage

11 hours ago
 Pakistan to seek financial support from UN to cont ..

Pakistan to seek financial support from UN to continue relief works: Munir Akram ..

11 hours ago
 US Defense Officials Say Delivery of New HIMARS to ..

US Defense Officials Say Delivery of New HIMARS to Ukraine Will Take a Few Years

11 hours ago
 US Military Helicopters Circled Around Future Nord ..

US Military Helicopters Circled Around Future Nord Stream Leaks for Hours in Sep ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.