FM Bilawal, Nepal Ambassador Discuss Bilateral Ties, Cooperation

Muhammad Irfan Published April 12, 2023 | 04:40 PM

FM Bilawal, Nepal ambassador discuss bilateral ties, cooperation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2023 ) :Ambassador of Nepal in Islamabad Tapas Adhikari on Wednesday called on Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari here.

During the meeting, they discussed historic bilateral ties and ways to enhance cooperation in multiple fields.

FM Bilawal said that both Pakistan and Nepal were among the founding members of the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC).

The foreign minister also expressed good wishes for his Nepalese counterpart.

