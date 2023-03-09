(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Mar 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2023 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party's Senator Palwasha Khan on Wednesday said that Imran Khan claims to be a great leader, while on the contrary, he used foul language against his political rivals.

While talking to a private news channel, Palwasha Khan said Imran Khan considered himself above the law and his statements of the supremacy of the law were only rhetorical.

Senator Palwasha Khan said that Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had restored the reputation of Pakistan before the world community in a short period of time.