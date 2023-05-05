(@Abdulla99267510)

Bilawal Bhutto says his visit to India is solely aimed at expressing Pakistan's commitment with the SCO

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 5th, 2023) Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has ruled out any change in Pakistan's position on Kashmir issue.

Addressing a news conference in Goa on Friday, he said his visit to India is solely aimed at expressing Pakistan's commitment with the SCO.

He, however, said it has been Pakistan Peoples Party's consistent stance that Islamabad and New Delhi should have good routine bilateral relations.

The Minister said it is imperative upon India to revoke unilateral and illegal acts of 5 August 2019 to ensure a conducive environment for bilateral dialogue.

Responding to a question, he said Pakistan always stands with international law and UN Security Council resolutions on the Kashmir dispute.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said India should not hold sports hostage to its foreign policy and politics. He regretted that India did not issue visas to Pakistan's Blind cricket Team to participate in a tournament.

To another question, he said India is convening G-20 Leaders' Summit in Srinagar, a disputed territory, shows its arrogance and violation of international law.