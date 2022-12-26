UrduPoint.com

FM Bilawal, Saudi Counterpart Reaffirm To Further Deepen Bilateral Cooperation

Published December 26, 2022

FM Bilawal, Saudi counterpart reaffirm to further deepen bilateral cooperation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2022 ) :Reaffirming the fraternal relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and his Saudi counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud on Monday reiterated their mutual commitment to further enhance and deepen bilateral cooperation across all areas of mutual interest.

FM Bilawal, during a telephonic conversation with Prince Faisal, thanked the leadership of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for valuable flood relief assistance to Pakistan, the Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press statement.

The two foreign ministers also discussed the recent developments in Afghanistan.

They reaffirmed the importance of guaranteeing women's rights, and their full and equal participation in all aspects of life.

They also reiterated their support for security, stability and peace in Afghanistan and the importance of international engagement for building a more sustainable future for the Afghan people.

Foreign Minister Bilawal apprised his Saudi counterpart of the upcoming International Conference on Climate Resilient Pakistan, which is being held in Geneva on January 9, 2023.

The Saudi foreign minister conveyed the Kingdom's strong support for all initiatives aimed at strengthening and reinforcing Pakistan's post-flood reconstruction and rehabilitation efforts.

