FM Bilawal to address protest gathering in Bagh today

The public gathering will be held at the Post Graduate College Bagh.

BAGH: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 23rd, 2023) To protest against the G20 meeting being held by the Modi-led Indian government in Srinagar, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will address a protest gathering in Bagh this afternoon.

The AJK's entire political leadership has highly commended the foreign minister to participate in the anti-Indian protest demonstrations in the state and said it will convey a very strong message on the other side of LoC and the world over as well.

In their speeches at the AJK Legislative Assembly, they also praised Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for presenting the case of Kashmir in accordance with Kashmiri’s aspirations at international forums as well as SCO Foreign Ministers’ meeting in Goa.