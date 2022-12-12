UrduPoint.com

FM Bilawal To Embark On A Five-day Visit To New York On Tuesday

Faizan Hashmi Published December 12, 2022 | 09:33 PM

FM Bilawal to embark on a five-day visit to New York on Tuesday

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is scheduled to pay a five-day visit to New York from December 13 mainly to chair the ministerial conference of G77 and China.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2022 ) :Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is scheduled to pay a five-day visit to New York from December 13 mainly to chair the ministerial conference of G77 and China.

During the visit, the foreign minister will address a meeting on International peace and security ("Reformed Multilateralism") to be held at UN Security Council Chamber.

Besides other engagements and bilateral meetings, he will also attend a commemorative event on the eighth anniversary of the terrorist attack at Army Public school, Peshawar.

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Peshawar Army United Nations China Visit New York Chamber December Event From

Recent Stories

Japan, Netherlands to Uphold US Controls on Chip M ..

Japan, Netherlands to Uphold US Controls on Chip Machinery Exports to China - Re ..

3 minutes ago
 Five killed, three injured in collision between ca ..

Five killed, three injured in collision between car, four motorcycles in Badin

3 minutes ago
 Leghari welcomes approval of Punjab Public Finance ..

Leghari welcomes approval of Punjab Public Finance Management Act 2022

3 minutes ago
 Prime Minister rejects 'default risk' rumours

Prime Minister rejects 'default risk' rumours

1 hour ago
 109 housing societies declared illegal in federal ..

109 housing societies declared illegal in federal capital, NA told

3 minutes ago
 Marriage halls sealed over violation of one dish p ..

Marriage halls sealed over violation of one dish policy

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.