FM Bilawal to embark on a five-day visit to New York on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2022 ) :Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is scheduled to pay a five-day visit to New York from December 13 mainly to chair the ministerial conference of G77 and China.

During the visit, the foreign minister will address a meeting on International peace and security ("Reformed Multilateralism") to be held at UN Security Council Chamber.

Besides other engagements and bilateral meetings, he will also attend a commemorative event on the eighth anniversary of the terrorist attack at Army Public school, Peshawar.