UrduPoint.com

FM Bilawal To Visit China On Sunday

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 20, 2022 | 01:22 PM

FM Bilawal to visit China on Sunday

This would be Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's first bilateral visit abroad since assuming office last month.

WASHINGTON: (UrduPoint/ UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 20th, 2022) At the special invitation of China's State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will visit China on Saturday.

This would be Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's first bilateral visit abroad since assuming office last month.

The Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and senior officials will be part of the Foreign Minister's delegation.

During the visit, the Foreign Minister will hold extensive consultations with State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

The two leaders will review the entire gamut of bilateral relations, with a particular focus on stronger trade and economic cooperation between Pakistan and China.

Fast-tracked progress on the transformational China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, flagship project of President Xi Jinping's visionary Belt and Road Initiative, will also feature in the discussions.

The two sides will also have wide-ranging exchange of views on major regional and international issues.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's visit will also coincide with the 71st anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and China.

The Foreign Minister's visit will contribute towards further fortifying the time-tested All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership between Pakistan and China, enhance and deepen CPEC-related engagement, and help in identifying new avenues for bilateral cooperation to the benefit of the two countries and peoples.

Related Topics

Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Exchange China Visit Road Progress Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

Infinix all geared up to take the lead with all ne ..

Infinix all geared up to take the lead with all new NOTE 12 series!

28 minutes ago
 Man killed over monetary dispute

Man killed over monetary dispute

26 minutes ago
 Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2021-22)

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2021-22)

26 minutes ago
 Minor boy electrocuted in kasur

Minor boy electrocuted in kasur

30 minutes ago
 Moscow Not Eyeing Arranging Lavrov's Visit to Japa ..

Moscow Not Eyeing Arranging Lavrov's Visit to Japan in Light of Destructive Step ..

30 minutes ago
 NA Speaker, Acting Speaker condole former ministe ..

NA Speaker, Acting Speaker condole former minister Sardar Asif Ahmad Ali's demi ..

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.