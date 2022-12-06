UrduPoint.com

FM Bilawal To Visit Indonesia, Singapore On Dec 7-9

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 06, 2022 | 08:02 PM

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will pay official visits to Indonesia and Singapore from December 7-9 to hold meetings with his counterparts and attend international events.

In Bali, Indonesia, the foreign minister will hold a bilateral meeting with Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi.

He will participate in two multilateral events including 15th Bali Democracy Forum and an international conference on Afghan women's education, the Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press release.

In the 15th Bali Democracy Forum, the foreign minister would underscore Pakistan's commitment to democratic values and the importance of democracy in responding to modern-day challenges.

At the International Conference on Afghan women's education, Bilawal would highlight Pakistan's efforts for lasting peace and development in Afghanistan, including the importance of equal access to education for all segments of society.

In Singapore, the foreign minister will hold a meeting with Foreign Minister Dr. Vivian Balakrishnan and call on President Halimah Yacob. A wide spectrum of bilateral relations will be discussed during these meetings.

"The foreign minister's visits to Indonesia and Singapore are a reflection of the high priority that Pakistan accords to its relations with ASEAN countries, and its commitment to further strengthen relations with Indonesia and Singapore in all areas of mutual interest," it was added.

