FM Bilawal Truly Advocated For Rights Of Kashmiri People: Kundi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 21, 2023 | 03:50 PM

FM Bilawal truly advocated for rights of Kashmiri people: Kundi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2023 ) :Minister of State for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Faisal Karim Kundi Sunday said that Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto has always fought for the cause of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and reflected the true sentiments of Kashmiri people.

"Bilawal Bhutto carried forward the mission of his mother Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto and Grandfather Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto," the minister said while addressing a press conference here.

Faisal Kundi said that Bilawal Bhutto was going to start a three-day visit to Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) where he will meet with parliamentarians in Kashmir and also address the Legislative Assembly on May 22.

The minister said that Chairman PPP would also address a public gathering at Bagh, AJK.

"PPP has always supported Kashmir cause.

Unfortunately, the previous government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf had nothing to do with the right of self-determination of Kashmiris," he added.

Due to the positive and sincere efforts of Bilawal Bhutto at diplomatic fronts, he said that some countries have refused to attend G-20 conference in IIOJK.

About the ongoing political situation in the country, the minister said the whole world was condemning the unfortunate incidents that happened on May 9 after the arrest of PTI chief Imran Khan.

"Parliament is the best forum to address all the challenges being faced by the country and if Imran Khan would have to stay in the Parliament then dialogue among the political parties can move forward," he added.

Unfortunately, the minister said that PTI chief Imran Khan always tried to sabotage every important occasion which favours the state.

