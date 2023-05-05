FM Bilawal, Uzbek counterpart discuss bilateral, regional issues

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, May 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2023 ) :Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Thursday held a meeting with Foreign Minister of Uzbekistan Bakhtiyor Saidov and discussed matters of bilateral and regional interests.

During the meeting held on the sidelines of the SCO Council of Foreign Ministers meeting in Goa, India, they exchanged views on different issues with a special focus on economic ties and enhanced regional connectivity.