UrduPoint.com

FM, Blinken Reaffirm To Further Strengthen Bilateral Ties

Muhammad Irfan Published July 06, 2022 | 08:01 PM

FM, Blinken reaffirm to further strengthen bilateral ties

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Wednesday said that he had spoken to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and they reaffirmed their mutual desire to further strengthen bilateral ties between Pakistan and the United States by expanding engagements in different sectors

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2022 ) :Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Wednesday said that he had spoken to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and they reaffirmed their mutual desire to further strengthen bilateral ties between Pakistan and the United States by expanding engagements in different sectors.

On his Twitter handle, the foreign minister while referring to 75 years of Pak-US relationship, stressed that they must increase people-to-people and business to business contacts.

"Spoke to Sec Blinken today. We reaffirmed our mutual desire to further strengthen bilateral ties by expanding our engagement in trade, energy, health & security marking 75 years of our relationship. We must increase people-to-people & business-to-business contacts," the foreign minister posted a tweet.

Related Topics

Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Business Twitter United States

Recent Stories

Energy ministry approves resettlement plan for aff ..

Energy ministry approves resettlement plan for affected villages of Thar Coal pr ..

3 minutes ago
 PM, Maulana Abdul Gafoor Haideri discuss political ..

PM, Maulana Abdul Gafoor Haideri discuss political situation

3 minutes ago
 Syed Amin stresses for formation of JWG between Pa ..

Syed Amin stresses for formation of JWG between Pakistan,Turkmenistan

3 minutes ago
 NPO educates students, industrial workers on produ ..

NPO educates students, industrial workers on productivity enhancement

3 minutes ago
 DC Central reviews de-watering

DC Central reviews de-watering

7 minutes ago
 Court cancels interim bail of three accused

Court cancels interim bail of three accused

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.