FM briefs PM about Resilient Pakistan Conference to be held in Geneva next month

(@Abdulla99267510)

Bilawal Bhutto has also briefed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif about his latest visit to America in their today’s meeting.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint,UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 30th, 2022) Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad on Friday.

The Foreign Minister briefed the Prime Minister about his recent visit to America and Resilient Pakistan Conference to be held in Geneva next month.

Minister for Finance Ishaq Dar, Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar and Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar were also present in the meeting.

Earlier today, Pakistan and Turkiye reiterated their commitment to work together for peace and stability in Afghanistan as well as for regional peace and prosperity.

The understanding was reached during a telephonic conversation between Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and his Turkish counterpart Mevlüt Çavusoglu, during which they discussed the current situation in Afghanistan as well as bilateral and regional matters.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari appreciated Turkiye's continued support to Pakistan for rehabilitation of the flood-hit people.