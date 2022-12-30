UrduPoint.com

FM Briefs PM About Resilient Pakistan Conference To Be Held In Geneva Next Month

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 30, 2022 | 12:14 PM

FM briefs PM about Resilient Pakistan Conference to be held in Geneva next month

Bilawal Bhutto has also briefed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif about his latest visit to America in their today’s meeting.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint,UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 30th, 2022) Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad on Friday.

The Foreign Minister briefed the Prime Minister about his recent visit to America and Resilient Pakistan Conference to be held in Geneva next month.

Minister for Finance Ishaq Dar, Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar and Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar were also present in the meeting.

Earlier today, Pakistan and Turkiye reiterated their commitment to work together for peace and stability in Afghanistan as well as for regional peace and prosperity.

The understanding was reached during a telephonic conversation between Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and his Turkish counterpart Mevlüt Çavusoglu, during which they discussed the current situation in Afghanistan as well as bilateral and regional matters.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari appreciated Turkiye's continued support to Pakistan for rehabilitation of the flood-hit people.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Afghanistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Asif Ali Zardari Islamabad Prime Minister Hina Rabbani Khar Ishaq Dar Visit Geneva Commerce

Recent Stories

SEHA announces closure of all COVID-19 centres in ..

SEHA announces closure of all COVID-19 centres in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, Al Dhafra

45 minutes ago
 Local Press: UAE a bulwark of care for all

Local Press: UAE a bulwark of care for all

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 December 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 30th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 30th December 2022

3 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler announces extra monthly grants for f ..

Sharjah Ruler announces extra monthly grants for federal pensioners

10 hours ago
 Brazilian soccer legend Pele dies at 82

Brazilian soccer legend Pele dies at 82

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.