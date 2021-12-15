UrduPoint.com

FM Calls For Early Steps To Avert Humanitarian Crisis In Afghanistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 46 seconds ago Wed 15th December 2021 | 01:12 PM

FM calls for early steps to avert humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Pakistan is hosting the extraordinary session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers on Sunday to apprise the world of Afghan situation.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 15th, 2021) Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has called for taking immediate decisions to avert a dire humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Pakistan is hosting the extraordinary session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers on Sunday to apprise the world of Afghan situation.

He said apart from the OIC members, permanent members of the UN Security Council and representatives of the UN Agencies and important European countries have also been invited to this moot.

He warned if seriousness was not demonstrated, the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan could assume serious proportions. He said the economic collapse of Afghanistan is quite visible and the dire situation there will impact not only Pakistan but the whole region.

The Foreign Minister said the international agencies are also warning if immediate attention was not paid, 97 percent of Afghan people will be below the poverty line by mid of next year.

China pledges to provide emergency humanitarian aid to Afghanistan

China will continue to provide emergency humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan to help the Afghan people overcome the current difficulties.

This has been stated by Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin during his regular news briefing in Beijing.

He said China has been providing support within its capacity to Afghanistan for the country’s reconstruction and economic development.

To a question, Wang described China as a friendly neighbour and sincere friend of Afghanistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan World United Nations China Beijing Sunday From OIC

Recent Stories

RPT - US House Passes Measure to Hold Ex-Trump Chi ..

RPT - US House Passes Measure to Hold Ex-Trump Chief of Staff in Contempt of Con ..

6 minutes ago
 Africa's COVID-19 cases pass 8.99 mln: Africa CDC

Africa's COVID-19 cases pass 8.99 mln: Africa CDC

6 minutes ago
 Rain spell likely to start from 25 Dec: Met Direct ..

Rain spell likely to start from 25 Dec: Met Director

6 minutes ago
 West Seeking Change of Power in Russia During 2024 ..

West Seeking Change of Power in Russia During 2024 Election - Russian Federation ..

6 minutes ago
 Four injured as bus overturns

Four injured as bus overturns

6 minutes ago
 Met office forecast widespread rainfall in upper ..

Met office forecast widespread rainfall in upper KP areas

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.