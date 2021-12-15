FM calls for early steps to avert humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan

(@FahadShabbir)

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Pakistan is hosting the extraordinary session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers on Sunday to apprise the world of Afghan situation.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 15th, 2021) Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has called for taking immediate decisions to avert a dire humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.

He said apart from the OIC members, permanent members of the UN Security Council and representatives of the UN Agencies and important European countries have also been invited to this moot.

He warned if seriousness was not demonstrated, the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan could assume serious proportions. He said the economic collapse of Afghanistan is quite visible and the dire situation there will impact not only Pakistan but the whole region.

The Foreign Minister said the international agencies are also warning if immediate attention was not paid, 97 percent of Afghan people will be below the poverty line by mid of next year.

China pledges to provide emergency humanitarian aid to Afghanistan

China will continue to provide emergency humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan to help the Afghan people overcome the current difficulties.

This has been stated by Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin during his regular news briefing in Beijing.

He said China has been providing support within its capacity to Afghanistan for the country’s reconstruction and economic development.

To a question, Wang described China as a friendly neighbour and sincere friend of Afghanistan.