FM calls for generous int’l support for rehabilitation of flood-hit people

The Foreign Minister has called for "climate justice" for Pakistan.

New York: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 24th, 2022) Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has called for generous international support during the next phases of rehabilitation of flood-hit people and reconstruction of infrastructure.

He was addressing a news conference as he wrapped up his engagements at the 77th session of the UN General Assembly in New York last night.

He said the total estimated flood damage is over 30 billion Dollars with one-third of the country under water.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said Pakistan is working on plans for rehabilitation once the flood waters recede and would rebuild the lost infrastructure in a much better way so that they could withstand future natural calamities.