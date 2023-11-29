Open Menu

FM Calls For Int’l Collaboration To Tackle Migrant Smuggling

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 29, 2023 | 03:24 PM

FM calls for int’l collaboration to tackle migrant smuggling

The Foreign Minister was on a two-day visit to Brussels, Belgium, at the invitation of the European Commissioner for Home Affairs, Ylva Johansson.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 29th, 2023) Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani has underscored the need for impactful international collaboration to create effective regulatory structures to tackle migrants smuggling while incentivizing legal means for human mobility.

He expressed these views while addressing the International Conference on Global Alliance to Counter Migrant Smuggling in Brussels.

The Foreign Minister was on a two-day visit to Brussels, Belgium, at the invitation of the European Commissioner for Home Affairs, Ylva Johansson.

Jalil Abbas Jilani emphasized the need for legal pathways for migration to curb irregular migration and migrant smuggling. He also highlighted the steps taken by the Government of Pakistan to curb irregular migration.

On the sidelines of the Conference, the Foreign Minister held meetings with senior European Union's officials and members of the European Parliament.

In his meeting with EU Commissioner for Home Affairs, Ylva Johansson, the Foreign Minister welcomed the progress under the recently launched Migration and Mobility Dialogue, including opening of legal pathways for migration and operationalization of Talent Partnership.

He also held meeting with Vice President of the European Parliament and the Rapporteur of the new GSP Plus Scheme, Heidi Hautala, Chairperson of the European Parliament's Committee on Foreign Affairs, David Macalister, and EU Commissioner for International Partnerships, Jutta Urpalinen.

Terming GSP Plus as a template for mutually beneficial economic cooperation, the Foreign Minister expressed the hope that the scheme would continue to support developing economies without adding excessive conditionalities.

Regional developments in the middle East and South Asia, including the situation in Indian illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir were also discussed in these meetings.

Jalil Abbas Jilani underlined that the recent developments in the Middle East have shown that long-standing disputes should not be allowed to fester.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Parliament European Union Visit Brussels Jammu David Progress Alliance Belgium Middle East Government Asia

Recent Stories

Karachi stock exchange hits record 61,105.59 on st ..

Karachi stock exchange hits record 61,105.59 on strong FDI inflow

2 hours ago
 Hasan Ali moves to Karachi Kings, Imad Wasim joins ..

Hasan Ali moves to Karachi Kings, Imad Wasim joins Islamabad United

2 hours ago

2 hours ago
 Security forces kill two terrorists in Kalat Distr ..

Security forces kill two terrorists in Kalat District

3 hours ago
 Caretaker Prime Minister Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar's visi ..

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar's visit to the United Arab Emirates ..

4 hours ago
 Meeting of the Caretaker Prime Minister of Pakista ..

Meeting of the Caretaker Prime Minister of Pakistan with the President of the UA ..

4 hours ago
Caretaker Prime Minister visits Sheikh Zayed Grand ..

Caretaker Prime Minister visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 November 2023

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 November 2023

6 hours ago
 Minister to boost trade Kuwait Investment Authorit ..

Minister to boost trade Kuwait Investment Authority

16 hours ago
 One killed, five injured in different incidents

One killed, five injured in different incidents

16 hours ago
 TMA Kohat removes encroachments from Old Jail Road

TMA Kohat removes encroachments from Old Jail Road

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan