FM Calls Nigerian Counterpart, Offers Condolences Over Loss Of Lives

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 03rd December 2020 | 12:04 AM

FM calls Nigerian counterpart, offers condolences over loss of lives

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2020 ) :Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi Wednesday called Nigeria's Foreign Minister Geoffrey Onyeama and offered heartfelt condolences over the loss of more than 100 precious lives in a dastardly terrorist attack in Nigeria.

The foreign minister also prayed for the safe and swift return of nearly 50 Nigerians, including women, that were reportedly taken hostages or abducted.

"We are confident that our Nigerian brethren shall rise from this tragedy with resilience and forbearance", a press release of the foreign office spokesperson quoted the foreign minister as saying.

Expressing solidarity with Nigeria, Qureshi said "Pakistan stands shoulder-to-shoulder with brotherly Nigerians in this hour of national mourning. We condemn this act of terrorism in the strongest terms." Appreciating Pakistan's support and solidarity with Nigeria, and its unequivocal condemnation of the terrorist attack, Foreign Minister Onyeama noted that the sentiments expressed were a source of solace and strength for the people of Nigeria.

