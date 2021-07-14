FM calls on Tajik president in Dushanbe    

, , , ,

(@fidahassanain)

Foreign Minister Qureshi, recalling Tajik President’s visit to Pakistan in June 2021, remarked that the visit provided fresh impetus to already strong bilateral ties and opened new vistas of collaboration.

DUSHANBE: (UrduPoint/Pakistan Pont News-July 14th, 2021) Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi called on President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon on Wednesday and expressed Pakistan’s desire to strengthen relations with the Central Asian state in diverse fields.

During the meeting along with other foreign ministers from the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) countries, Qureshi congratulated the Tajik President on successful stewardship of SCO under its presidency where new areas were identified to further strengthen cooperation under SCO.

Foreign Minister Qureshi, recalling Tajik President’s visit to Pakistan in June 2021, remarked that the visit provided fresh impetus to already strong bilateral ties and opened new vistas of collaboration.

The Foreign Minister highlighted the government’s Vision Central Asia policy to enhance outreach to Central Asian Republics.

Underlining that absence of connectivity impedes strong ties, Foreign Minister Qureshi reaffirmed Pakistan’s interest to work with Central Asian Republics on rail, road and energy projects which would link Central Asia with Pakistan.

The Foreign Minister added that China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) provides an ideal opportunity in this regard.

On the regional security situation, the Foreign Minister emphasized that withdrawal of international forces from Afghanistan had opened new challenges and opportunities.

He expressed the hope that SCO would continue to play its due role in support of peace and reconciliation process in Afghanistan.