FM chairs 14th Advisory Council on Foreign Affairs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2020 ) :The 14th session of Advisory Council on Foreign Affairs chaired by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Thursday deliberated on the implications of regional and global developments with particular reference to the middle East.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Security Division and Strategic Policy Planning Moeed Yusuf, Parliamentary Secretary for Foreign Affairs Andleeb Abbas, Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood, along with former foreign secretaries, eminent academics as members of the Council, representatives from various ministries and senior officials of the Foreign Office attended the meeting.

The Advisory Council on Foreign Affairs, convened under the Chairmanship of the Foreign Minister, researches and channels independent experts' inputs on issues and developments having a bearing on Pakistan's foreign policy and external relations. It has held 14 sessions to date.