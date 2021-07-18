UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FM, Chinese Ambassador Inquire After Health Of Chinese Nationals

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sun 18th July 2021 | 09:10 PM

FM, Chinese ambassador inquire after health of Chinese nationals

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2021 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong Sunday visited the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) here and inquired after the well-being of Chinese nationals, injured in Dasu incident.

They wished them speedy recovery.

The foreign minister assured the injured Chinese nationals for all out support and medical care, said a press release.

He also expressed his satisfaction over the treatment given to them and the recovery being made by the Chinese nationals.

"Our projects will be completed soon," he further added.

On the occasion, Ambassador Nong Rong said that China and Pakistan would continue to cooperate more closely to face any challenges together.

Earlier on arrival, Major General Muhammad Aleem, Commandant CMH apprised the visiting dignitaries of the medical care being provided to the injured.

Related Topics

Pakistan Injured China Sunday All

Recent Stories

UAE Pro League approves calendar for first half of ..

43 minutes ago

Dubai Police step up preparedness in Hatta during ..

3 hours ago

SEHA announces Eid Al Adha working hours for all i ..

4 hours ago

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer praises efforts of Dubai W ..

4 hours ago

16,631 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

4 hours ago

Season Pass for Expo 2020 Dubai gives chance to wi ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.